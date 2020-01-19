Water released from Lower Periyar

Water from the Lower Periyar reservoir has been released fully for taking up repair and clearing work on the sieve to the power house. The water was diverted to the Karimanal power house to utilise for maximum power generation till 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Generators at the power house will also be checked. An official of the Kerala State Electricity Board said that it would take 20 days to complete the clearing and repair works. There are three generators of 60 megawatt at the power house.
Neryamangalam
Tail water from the Neryamangalam power house of the Kallarkutty dam reaches the Lower Periyar. With repairs at Lower Periyar, power generation at the Neryamangalam power house has also been stopped. At the Neryamangalam power house, there are two generators of 17.5 megawatt each and another one of 25 megawatt.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.