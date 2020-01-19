Kerala

Water released from Lower Periyar

Repairs to be taken up on sieve, generators to be checked

Water from the Lower Periyar reservoir has been released fully for taking up repair and clearing work on the sieve to the power house. The water was diverted to the Karimanal power house to utilise for maximum power generation till 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Generators at the power house will also be checked. An official of the Kerala State Electricity Board said that it would take 20 days to complete the clearing and repair works. There are three generators of 60 megawatt at the power house.

Neryamangalam

Tail water from the Neryamangalam power house of the Kallarkutty dam reaches the Lower Periyar. With repairs at Lower Periyar, power generation at the Neryamangalam power house has also been stopped. At the Neryamangalam power house, there are two generators of 17.5 megawatt each and another one of 25 megawatt.

