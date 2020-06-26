Water released from 7 irrigation dams

IDUKKI

26 June 2020 22:32 IST

Water level below rule curve level in KSEB dams

Excess water is being released from seven irrigation dams in the State, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has said.

Excess water (in cumecs) was being released on Friday in a restricted manner from the Neyyar dam (6.33) in Thiruvananthapuram, Bhoothathankettu (83.33) in Ernakulam, Malankara (37.25) in Idukki, Moolathara in Palakkad (all shutters open), Karapuzha (0.95) in Wayanad, Kuttiyady (23.62) in Kozhikode, and Pazhassi (168.82) in Kannur.

However, in almost all dams, including Idukki, maintained by the Kerala State Electricity Board, the water level was below the rule curve level on Friday. A KSEB official said the rule curve level helped in reducing chances of a flood-like situation in case of opening of the shutters following heavy rainfall.

In the Idukki hydroelectric project, the water level has not shown an increasing trend since June 1 following a poor monsoon and above average power generation at the Moolamattom power house.

An official at the Dam Monitoring and Research Station, Vazhathoppe, said the present water level in the Idukki dam was 48.44% of the maximum reservoir level. The water level on Friday was 2,329.8 ft compared to 2,306.6 ft last year.