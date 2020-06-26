Water released from 7 irrigation dams

Excess water is being released from seven irrigation dams in the State, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has said.
Excess water (in cumecs) was being released on Friday in a restricted manner from the Neyyar dam (6.33) in Thiruvananthapuram, Bhoothathankettu (83.33) in Ernakulam, Malankara (37.25) in Idukki, Moolathara in Palakkad (all shutters open), Karapuzha (0.95) in Wayanad, Kuttiyady (23.62) in Kozhikode, and Pazhassi (168.82) in Kannur.
However, in almost all dams, including Idukki, maintained by the Kerala State Electricity Board, the water level was below the rule curve level on Friday. A KSEB official said the rule curve level helped in reducing chances of a flood-like situation in case of opening of the shutters following heavy rainfall.
In the Idukki hydroelectric project, the water level has not shown an increasing trend since June 1 following a poor monsoon and above average power generation at the Moolamattom power house.
An official at the Dam Monitoring and Research Station, Vazhathoppe, said the present water level in the Idukki dam was 48.44% of the maximum reservoir level. The water level on Friday was 2,329.8 ft compared to 2,306.6 ft last year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath