November 05, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has installed a water purifier at Government College, Ambalappuzha. It was inaugurated by H. Salam, MLA, on Friday. The purifier was installed with the support of a private firm. SFI unit president S.S. Ashish presided.