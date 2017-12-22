Water project to take 2 more years

Residents in and around this district headquarter town will have to wait for at least two years to tide over the acute drinking water scarcity experienced during peak summer. The long-awaited regulatory-cum-check-dam at Bavikkara, near here, is yet to reach full swing.

Even as the residents are impatiently waiting to taste pure drinking water, ever since the work started in 1995, the authorities are awaiting bid for pre-qualification works tender for the ₹27.50-crore project, N.A. Nellikkunnu, MLA, told The Hindu here on Friday. Water drawn from the unfinished check-dam is saline.

“The work will begin once the tender formalities are completed and it should take two more years to get the results of the long-pending project,” he said.

The residents, for years together, had been driven to drink saline water because of the intrusion of sea water into the reservoir at Bavikkara, some 20 km from here, from the Payaswini river, a major tributary of the Chandragiri river, during tidal waves.

“The work could not be completed before this season owing to frequent tidal waves,” he said. The project, in the past, suffered serious setbacks after contractors backtracked citing various reasons.

NH widening

Even though the authorities had completed laying of pipelines up to Cherkala, it got stalled owing to the scheduled commencement of widening of the National Highway.

The issue was resolved after the Kerala Water Authority agreed to pay National Highway Authority of India around ₹18 lakh as cost of laying the pipeline along the road. The widening work is set to begin by next year.

The fresh delay in executing the project comes even as the then Minister-in-charge of the district K.P. Mohanan assuring way back in 2012 that efforts were under way to speed up the work on the check-dam.