Water museum, infotainment park among KWA plans to increase revenue

The cash-strapped Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is breathing fresh life into its Water Museum project in the Water Works compound, Vellayambalam, here as part of identifying more revenue sources by tapping the tourism potential of its facilities.

The KWA is also planning to open an infotainment park on its property at Vellayambalam as part of this initiative, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

90 years ago

Piped water supply in Thiruvananthapuram began with the commissioning of the Water Works at Vellayambalam more than 90 years ago. Lord Willingdon, then Governor General, formally inaugurated the Water Works on December 11, 1933. The project was designed on the assumption that by 1961, the population of Thiruvananthapuram would touch 1.35 lakh.

Some years ago, the KWA had announced plans for a water museum at the Water Works and to throw open the facility and a pipeline tunnel passing under the nearby road to the public.

Mr. Augustine said on Wednesday that the museum will be set up by preserving the old world charm of the building.

The proposed Infotainment centre planned next to the Capt. Lakshmi Park is one of the several planned by the KWA. It will be established with the support of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

Guest houses

As part of identifying new revenue sources, the KWA has been eyeing non-water revenue by tapping the tourism potential of its scenic reservoir locations. Mr. Augustine said the KWA guest houses will be renovated and new ones built as part of the plan. Visitors will be able to book accommodation in these facilities through online booking services, he said.