Water Metro services on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route were disrupted on Sunday evening, following the snapping of the 11 Kv cable that supplied power to the Vyttila ferry terminal.

Although restoration work is under way, normal ferry operations on the route might be impacted during morning hours on Monday due to the power outage, informed sources said.

