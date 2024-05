The operation of Water Metro ferry services in the Vyttila-Kakkanad corridor was disrupted on Friday (May 10) afternoon after an underground cable that supplied power to the Vyttila terminal snapped. This occurred when the firm that was entrusted by Cochin Smart Mission Limited with renovating the carriageway of the Vyttila Mobility Hub trenched the premises. The power disruption affected recharging of the ferries that operated in the corridor, Water Metro sources said.

