ADVERTISEMENT

Water Metro ferries to link four more terminals from March 14

March 12, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The South Chittoor terminal of the Kochi Water Metro. Ferry services will now be extended to South Chittoor, Eloor, Cheranalloor, and North Mulavukad. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Water Metro ferries will begin calling at South Chittoor, Eloor, Cheranalloor and North Mulavukad terminals from Thursday (March 14), according to a release from Kochi Water Metro Limited.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the terminals online at a function scheduled to be held at 5.30 p.m. on the day at the Eloor terminal. This will increase the total number of routes of the 13 ferries in operation, from three to five and the number of terminals to nine. The first route is from High Court to North Mulavukad, through Bolgatty, while the second route will be from South Chitoor to Cheranalloor, through Eloor.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said the ferries would shortly be extended to Fort Kochi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US