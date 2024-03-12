Water Metro ferries to link four more terminals from March 14

March 12, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Water Metro ferries will begin calling at South Chittoor, Eloor, Cheranalloor and North Mulavukad terminals from Thursday (March 14), according to a release from Kochi Water Metro Limited.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the terminals online at a function scheduled to be held at 5.30 p.m. on the day at the Eloor terminal. This will increase the total number of routes of the 13 ferries in operation, from three to five and the number of terminals to nine. The first route is from High Court to North Mulavukad, through Bolgatty, while the second route will be from South Chitoor to Cheranalloor, through Eloor.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said the ferries would shortly be extended to Fort Kochi.

