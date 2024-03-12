GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water Metro ferries to link four more terminals from March 14

March 12, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The South Chittoor terminal of the Kochi Water Metro. Ferry services will now be extended to South Chittoor, Eloor, Cheranalloor, and North Mulavukad.

The South Chittoor terminal of the Kochi Water Metro. Ferry services will now be extended to South Chittoor, Eloor, Cheranalloor, and North Mulavukad. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Water Metro ferries will begin calling at South Chittoor, Eloor, Cheranalloor and North Mulavukad terminals from Thursday (March 14), according to a release from Kochi Water Metro Limited.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the terminals online at a function scheduled to be held at 5.30 p.m. on the day at the Eloor terminal. This will increase the total number of routes of the 13 ferries in operation, from three to five and the number of terminals to nine. The first route is from High Court to North Mulavukad, through Bolgatty, while the second route will be from South Chitoor to Cheranalloor, through Eloor.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said the ferries would shortly be extended to Fort Kochi.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.