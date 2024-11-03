Water Metro ferries collide near Fort Kochi terminal

A pair of Water Metro ferries operating on the High Court-Fort Kochi route collided near the Fort Kochi terminal on Sunday (November 3) afternoon.

Panic gripped passengers as the vessels lost stability for a few seconds after colliding while slowing down to make way for a RoRo ferry carrying passengers and vehicles in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen corridor. Fortunately, none was injured, it is learnt.

As part of emergency procedures, an alarm was raised, and the doors of the vessels opened automatically. Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) said in a release that both the ferries and passengers were “absolutely safe.”

However, three vloggers on one of the ferries created a ruckus and attempted to enter the unauthorised area within the boat-control cabin, which the crew denied for safety reasons. The vloggers persisted in their attempts to push in and later complained about the crew’s alleged misbehaviour. KWML would conduct an internal inquiry into the incident to determine how the vessels collided and would take appropriate action based on any possible lapse by the crew, the releasesaid.

The collision occurred as one of the ferries was departing from the Fort Kochi terminal, which is located near the sea mouth and nestled between a pair of Chinese fishing nets—an area prone to undercurrents and high-swell waves. KWML sources said that drivers had been trained to safely berth the vessels and steer them from the terminal. A statement regarding the collision was given to the Coastal police, they added.

Passengers submitted a complaint to the station master at the High Court Junction and sought a probe into the collision. They were reportedly concerned about the doors opening soon after the incident until KWML officials informed them that this procedure was standard during emergencies to allow passengers to escape from the ferry.

A total of 11 passengers had drowned near the Fort Kochi RoRo terminal in 2015 after a recklessly driven fishing trawler collided with a ramshackle ferry that operated in the Vypeen-Fort Kochi corridor.