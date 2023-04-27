Water Metro ferries begin service on Vyttila-Kakkanad route

April 27, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Water Metro ferries began their commercial operation on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route from Thursday morning, close on the heels of the ferries commencing operations on the High Court-Vypeen route on Wednesday.

A total of 7,039 passengers travelled in the two routes together on the day, the per person fare being ₹20 and ₹30 in the two corridors. A total of 6,559 people had travelled in the HC-Vypeen route on Wednesday.

With the terminals (which have floating pontoons) and boats being disabled-friendly, Siju Vijayan from Aroor and Soumya Iyer from Pettah – two wheelchair bound persons – were the first to take tickets and travel in the route. N.S.K. Umesh, District Collector, Sethu Raman, City Police Commissioner, Sushanth Kurunthil, CEO of Infopark, and Manoj Nair, CEO of Smart City were among those who joined Loknath Behera, MD of Kerala Water Metro Ltd. (KWML) & KMRL in the first trip.

They described their journey as a unique, comfortable, and refreshing one, as they were boarding a boat after over two decades, the first after their childhood days. “Initially I had a fear on how to enter the Water Metro ferry, on whether I ought to seek help from someone. But after seeing the terminal and ferries, I felt confident and travelled by my own,” Ms. Iyer said.

The KWML had arranged a KSRTC bus and five e-autos to provide last-mile connectivity from the Chittethukara terminal up to Kakkanad. “This would make employees of IT and other firms opt for Water Metro ferries for their commute to work. They could enjoy the comfort of the modern ferries, whilst enjoying the scenic beauty and reach their workplace with a refreshed mind,” said Sushanth Kurunthil, the CEO of Infopark.

Among the other commuters at Vyttila terminal on Thursday was Manulal, a resident of Kadavanthra who is employed in CEPZ, who usually commutes to work in his car. “On Thursday, I rode a MYBYK bicycle from my apartment up to Kadavanthra metro station, commuted by metro up to Vyttila and boarded the ferry to Kakkanad. The ferry ride was very relaxing and I reached Kakkanad faster than by car. I hope KWML deploys more ferries in the corridor, considering the demand.”

Then there was Daniel Jose from Piravom, who has an electric scooter shop at Mulanthuruty, who commuted from Kakkanad to Vyttila by the ferry, along with 10 members of his family, including his wife and child. “We parked our vehicles at Kakkanad and boarded the ferry. It was an exceptionally good experience sans traffic snarls and pollution. The service is apt, especially for daily commuters. I hope the ferries are extended up to Aluva, through the Periyar.”

The ferries operated in the Kakkanad route during the peak hours from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with three trips each in the morning and evening hours.