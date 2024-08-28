Water lily festival begins in Kottayam’s Malarikkal

A pink blanket of water lily flowers is gradually covering the backwater landscape of Malarikkal, drawing tourists once again to its scenic polder banks.

The tourism festival celebrating the annual bloom in this backwater village – known as the epicentre of the pink flowers – kicked off on Wednesday with District Collector John V. Samuel inaugurating the event.

According to K. Anil Kumar, the convenor of the Meenachil-Meenanthara-Kodoor river relinking programme, which organises the festival, the event spans about 2,500 acres of paddy fields across the J Block and Thiruvaykkari polders. “The village’s interiors are already experiencing a heavy rush, with people now visiting in the evenings too to witness the flowers blooming under the moon,” he said.

Visitors can explore the J Block polders every day till September 30, when the farmers are scheduled to drain the fields for the next cultivation season. In the Thiruvaykkari polders, the festival will continue for an additional 15 days.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Thiruvarp grama panchayat, J Block-Thiruvaykkari paddy polder committees, Kanjiram Service Cooperative Bank, and the Malarikkal Tourism Council.

Anticipating a large influx of tourists, the organisers have also arranged homestays, restaurants, and various local business ventures in the village.

