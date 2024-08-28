ADVERTISEMENT

Water lily festival begins in Kottayam’s Malarikkal

Updated - August 28, 2024 07:18 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 07:17 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A pink blanket of water lily flowers is gradually covering the backwater landscape of Malarikkal, drawing tourists once again to its scenic polder banks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tourism festival celebrating the annual bloom in this backwater village – known as the epicentre of the pink flowers – kicked off on Wednesday with District Collector John V. Samuel inaugurating the event.

According to K. Anil Kumar, the convenor of the Meenachil-Meenanthara-Kodoor river relinking programme, which organises the festival, the event spans about 2,500 acres of paddy fields across the J Block and Thiruvaykkari polders. “The village’s interiors are already experiencing a heavy rush, with people now visiting in the evenings too to witness the flowers blooming under the moon,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visitors can explore the J Block polders every day till September 30, when the farmers are scheduled to drain the fields for the next cultivation season. In the Thiruvaykkari polders, the festival will continue for an additional 15 days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Thiruvarp grama panchayat, J Block-Thiruvaykkari paddy polder committees, Kanjiram Service Cooperative Bank, and the Malarikkal Tourism Council.

Anticipating a large influx of tourists, the organisers have also arranged homestays, restaurants, and various local business ventures in the village.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US