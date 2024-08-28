GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water lily festival begins in Kottayam’s Malarikkal

Updated - August 28, 2024 07:18 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 07:17 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A pink blanket of water lily flowers is gradually covering the backwater landscape of Malarikkal, drawing tourists once again to its scenic polder banks.

The tourism festival celebrating the annual bloom in this backwater village – known as the epicentre of the pink flowers – kicked off on Wednesday with District Collector John V. Samuel inaugurating the event.

According to K. Anil Kumar, the convenor of the Meenachil-Meenanthara-Kodoor river relinking programme, which organises the festival, the event spans about 2,500 acres of paddy fields across the J Block and Thiruvaykkari polders. “The village’s interiors are already experiencing a heavy rush, with people now visiting in the evenings too to witness the flowers blooming under the moon,” he said.

Visitors can explore the J Block polders every day till September 30, when the farmers are scheduled to drain the fields for the next cultivation season. In the Thiruvaykkari polders, the festival will continue for an additional 15 days.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Thiruvarp grama panchayat, J Block-Thiruvaykkari paddy polder committees, Kanjiram Service Cooperative Bank, and the Malarikkal Tourism Council.

Anticipating a large influx of tourists, the organisers have also arranged homestays, restaurants, and various local business ventures in the village.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.