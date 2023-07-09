ADVERTISEMENT

Water levels recede in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta

July 09, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In Kottayam, the District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in taluks where relief camps are functioning; in Pathanamthitta, authorities closed 17 camps on Sunday, bringing down the number of relief camps in operation to 63

With the rain staying away for the second consecutive day and rivers retreating to their original course, water levels recorded a further decline in the low-lying parts of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta on Sunday.

In Kottayam, the District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions within the Kottayam taluk and those educational institutions within the Vaikom and Changanassery taluks where relief camps are functioning. The public examinations, however, will be held as scheduled.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Pathanamthitta, authorities on Sunday closed 17 camps during the day, bringing down the number of relief camps in operation to 63, which together accommodated 2,637 persons from 781 families. The number of camps in Kottayam, meanwhile, was 75, which accommodated 3,535 persons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US