Water levels recede in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta

July 09, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST

In Kottayam, the District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in taluks where relief camps are functioning; in Pathanamthitta, authorities closed 17 camps on Sunday, bringing down the number of relief camps in operation to 63

With the rain staying away for the second consecutive day and rivers retreating to their original course, water levels recorded a further decline in the low-lying parts of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta on Sunday.

In Kottayam, the District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions within the Kottayam taluk and those educational institutions within the Vaikom and Changanassery taluks where relief camps are functioning. The public examinations, however, will be held as scheduled.

In Pathanamthitta, authorities on Sunday closed 17 camps during the day, bringing down the number of relief camps in operation to 63, which together accommodated 2,637 persons from 781 families. The number of camps in Kottayam, meanwhile, was 75, which accommodated 3,535 persons.