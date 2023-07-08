Water levels in Upper Kuttanad begin to drop

July 08, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Water levels have started to fall in several upper Kuttanad villages following a lull in heavy rain and a decrease in flow of floodwaters from the eastern side.

With floodwaters receding from the Nedumbram stretch of the Ambalappuzha-Thiruvalla State Highway, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation is likely to resume direct bus services between Ambalappuzha and Thiruvalla on Sunday.

Waterlogging woes, however, continued unabated in Mankombu, Pulinkunnu, and other low-lying areas in Kuttanad on Saturday. Parts of the Alappuzha-Changanassery road remained waterlogged. Water levels in rivers in Kuttanad remained above the danger level. A 61-year-old man has gone missing after he fell into a canal at Pathiyoor, near Kayamkulam.

As of Saturday evening, 3,754 people belonging to 1,108 families took shelter in 58 relief camps in the district. The camps included 22 in Chengannur, 14 in Kuttanad, seven each in Mavelikara and Karthikappally, and four each in Cherthala and Ambalappuzha taluks.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad visited relief camps at Champakulam and Nedumudi in Kuttanad. Mr. Prasad said the Alappuzha district administration and government departments were ready to face any eventuality arising out of the southwest monsoon. He said that directions had been issued to the district authorities to open more relief camps if needed.

Mr. Prasad said that as per preliminary assessment, the agriculture sector in the State had suffered losses to the tune of ₹96 crore in the rain fury. Among the districts, Alappuzha experienced the highest agricultural loss, he said.

The Minister also visited Ramanakary and areas affected by a bund breach at Champakulam. Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, District Collector Haritha V. Kumar, and other officials, accompanied the Minister during the visit.