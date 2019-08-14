Water level up in Pampa, Manimala, Achencoil

With the eastern hilly tracts of the district witnessing heavy downpour since Tuesday afternoon, the water level in the rivers Pampa, Manimala and Achencoil went up considerably by Wednesday morning.

Though the Pampa was found heavily flooded in the upper reaches of Vadasserikkara and Ranni in the morning hours, the water receded to the downstream in the next three hours to impact the Ayroor-Kozhencherry-Aranmula stretch by afternoon.

However, a respite in the rainfall by afternoon came as a relief to the people.

A total of 8,122 persons belonging to 2,375 families have sought refuge in 97 relief camps opened in different parts of the district as on Wednesday afternoon.

According to an official statement, a total of 6,523 people are camping in 71 flood relief camps.

The official statement said a total of 78 houses in the district have been damaged, three of them fully, in the recent floods.

Storage

The storage in the Kakki-Anathodu twin reservoirs of the Sabarigiri hydro-electric project has gone up to 44.7 % as on Wednesday afternoon due to very good inflow from the catchment areas.

The storage in the Pampa and Moozhiyar dams too has gone up to 49.39 % and 44.45 % respectively on Wednesday, the statement said.

The rain gauges installed at Pathanamthitta collectorate, Konni Divisional Forest Office, and at the Kurudumannil aqua-duct of the Pampa Irrigation Project has recorded 70.7 mm, 80.16 mm, and 90.22 mm rainfall on Wednesday forenoon.