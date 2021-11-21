Water level steady in Idukki reservoir

Rain has subsided and inflow is less

The water level in the Idukki reservoir was almost steady at 2,400.10 feet by evening on Sunday.

Rain has subsided and the inflow was less compared to Saturday when the shutters of both the Mullaperiyar and Cheruthoni dam of the Idukki reservoir were opened. However, the shutter 3 of the Cheruthoni dam was closed on Saturday after a huge tree was found tilted towards the dam shutter.

It was cleared on Sunday morning and the shutter remained closed. As per the new rule curve level which came into effect last midnight, the water level in Idukki reservoir moved to the blue alert level. The blue alert level is 2,395 feet, the orange alert is 2,401 feet, and red alert level is 2,402 feet. The upper rule level is 2,403 feet which is also the full reserve level.

There was a storage of 96.53% (the water level on the same day last year was 2,393.38 feet). The power generation at the Moolamattom power plant was at a high of 16.554 mu on Saturday.

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam was 141.05 feet at 4 pm. Tamil Nadu closed all the spillway shutters except the V3 which was reduced to 10 cm at 9.30 a.m. There was an average inflow of 2,084 cusecs of water, while the tunnel discharge was 2,255 cusecs and the water released to the Periyar was 132 cusecs.