Water level steady at Mullaperiyar

Idukki

10 November 2021 18:56 IST

The water level continued to be steady in the Mullaperiyar dam with Tamil Nadu drawing water at the same level of inflow on Wednesday. The water level was 138.70 ft and the inflow was 1,867 cusecs.

Tamil Nadu has opened the Vaigai dam where water from Mullaperiyar is stored after power generation at Lower Periyar. The Vaigai dam has been opened following heavy rainfall and an increase in inflow, according to a Tamil Nadu Public Works Department official. Though rainfall subsided on Wednesday, the inflow had remained high, he said. He said the inflow had declined in the Mullaperiyar dam.

Though the rainfall in the Periyar area had declined, there were chances of heavy rainfall in the Chokkanpatty forest area, from where the Periyar originates, which could trigger an increased inflow into the Mullaperiyar dam, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The water level in the Idukki dam was declining with the power generation at the Moolamattom power plant at the maximum level on Wednesday. The water level at 1 p.m. was 2,398.12 ft, which was 2,398.20 ft at 7 a.m., said a Kerala State Electricity Board official.