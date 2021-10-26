Water level stagnant in Mullaperiyar

IDUKKI

26 October 2021 20:28 IST

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam remained stagnant at 137.60 ft on Tuesday. The water level was the same at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. The Tamil Nadu Public Works Department was releasing hourly data on the Mullaperiyar dam to Kerala.

Tamil Nadu was drawing water at 2,200 cfs, while the inflow was the same at 7 p.m.

The water level in the Idukki reservoir declined to 2,398.6 ft by afternoon. It was at the orange alert level for the past two days. The red alert level is 2,398.31 ft as per the new rule curve fixed by the Central Water Commission.

Advertising

Advertising

Yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put most of the districts, including Idukki, on yellow alert for heavy rainfall till October 30.

On Wednesday, all districts except Alappuzha, Kannur, and Kasaragod are on yellow alert.

The IMD announced the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon and commencement of northeast monsoon over the southern peninsula on Monday.

It had also pointed out that a low pressure area is likely to form over the south Bay of Bengal this week.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram bureau)