Water level slowly increasing in Idukki dam

July 25, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - IDUKKI

Water level in the Idukki reservoir has been rising slowly. According to Kerala State Electricity Board’s (KSEB) dam safety officials, the water level in the reservoir on Tuesday stood at 2,327.32 ft, which is 28.16% of the total storage capacity, as against 2,371.64 ft (65.60%) on the same day last year.

A KSEB dam safety official said that water level was increasing nearly half ft a day in the reservoir. “Compared to the previous year, there is a shortage of 44.32 ft of water in the Idukki reservoir,” said the official.

Power generation at the Moolamattom plant continued at a low level. Power generation on Monday was 1.839 million units (MU).

In Mullaperiyar

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday was 120.40 ft. The maximum allowed level is 142 ft.

Devikulam taluk received the highest rainfall of 60.6 mm in the past 24 hours in the district. Peerumade received 44 mm, Udumbanchola 26 mm, Thodupuzha 35.7 mm and Idukki 56.4 mm. One shutter of the Kallarkutty dam was opened on Monday evening.

The storage in major hydel dams rose to 33% of the total storage on Monday. The storage levels in several key dams on Monday were as follows: Pampa (31%), Sholayar (49%), Idamalayar (36%), Kundala (54%), Mattupetty (45%), Kuttiady (64%), Thariyode (46%), Anayirankal (21%), Ponmudi (45%), Neriamangalam (94%), Peringalkuthu (92%) and Lower Periyar (100%).