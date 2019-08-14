Water level rising in Palakkad dams

Shutters of the dams in the district were raised to release excess water as it rained widely on Wednesday. Although there was no alarm, all dams were being closely monitored by the authorities.

The Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC) at Mundoor registered 25.4 mm rainfall in 12 hours until Wednesday afternoon. The average rainfall the district received in 24 hours until Wednesday morning was 29.50 mm.

When Pattambi taluk received the highest rainfall (52.35 mm), Chittur taluk got the lowest (5.5 mm). Alathur got 40.5 mm, Mannarkkad 16.4 mm, Palakkad 18.05 mm, and Ottappalam 44.2 mm.

The shutters of the Mangalam dam were raised to 20 cm. The Kanjirapuzha dam shutters were raised to 10 cm and two shutters of the Walayar dam were raised to two cm.

The water level in the Malampuzha dam was put at 110.95 metre on Wednesday. The dam has a maximum capacity of 115.06 metre.

The Pothundi dam’s water level is 102.10 metre. Its capacity is 108.02 metre. The water level in the Mangalam dam was put at 77.38 metre on Wednesday. Its capacity is 77.88 metre.

The Meenkara dam registered its water level at 153.76 metre. Its capacity is 156.36 metre.

The water level in the Chulliyar dam was put at 146.91 metre on Wednesday. Its capacity is 154.08 metre.

The water level in the Walayar dam was put at 201.8 metre. Its capacity is 203 metres. The water level in the Siruvani dam was put at 874.85 metre. Its capacity is 881.5 metre.

The Kanjirapuzha dam’s water level was put at 95.86 metre. Its maximum capacity is 97.05 metre.

The catchment areas of the dams in the district received heavy rain on Wednesday. When Malampuzha catchment area got 17.6 mm, Mangalam got 77 mm, Pothundi 89 mm, Meenkara 10.8 mm, Chulliyar 11 mm, Siruvani 63 mm, and Walayar 3 mm.