Water level rising in Mullaperiyar

26 November 2021 19:20 IST

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam was nearing the maximum storage level of 142 ft on Friday. The water level at 5 p.m. was 141.65 ft. Tamil Nadu continued to release 814 cusecs to the Periyar with two spillway shutters remaining open by 30 cm each on Friday.

There was an average inflow of 3,115 cusecs at 5 p.m. while the tunnel discharge was 2,300 cusecs.

The water level was also rising in the Idukki reservoir and reached 2,400.62 ft at 11 a.m. on Friday. The power generation at Moolamattam on Thursday was at a moderate level of 14.546 mu. Only five of the six generators were functional now The spherical valve of ‘number one’ generator developed a complaint on Wednesday resulting in a drop in power generation and subsequent fall in water discharge from the Kulamavu dam.

According to Kerala State Electricity Board dam safety officials, the water level was slowly rising in the reservoir. Now the water level was increasing at an average of .04 ft in a four-hour period.

As per the new rule curve level, the blue alert level is 2,395 ft, orange alert 2,401 ft, and red alert 2,402 ft. The upper rule level is 2,403 ft.