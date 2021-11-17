Water level rising in Idukki reservoir

IDUKKI

17 November 2021 19:06 IST

It is 140.65 ft in the Mullaperiyar dam

The water level in the Idukki reservoir rose on Wednesday after the shutter of the Cheruthoni dam was closed on Tuesday night. The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam was steady after it rose to 140.65 ft on Wednesday .

The water level in the Idukki reservoir increased to 2,399.16 ft at 5 p.m. on Wednesday from 2,399.08 ft at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

As per the rule curve, the red alert level is 2,399.03 ft and the upper rule curve 2,400.03 ft. After, shutter three of the Cheruthoni dam was closed at 9.15 p.m. on Tuesday, the water level declined slowly and it rose once the inflow increased. The power generation at the Moolamattom power house continued to be at a high on Tuesday.

The Cheruthoni dam shutter was opened by 40 cm on Sunday to regulate the water level after the inflow increased following rain. The full reserve level is 2,403 ft.

The water level was 140.65 ft in the Mullaperiyar dam at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The upper rule level till November 20 is 141 ft. The maximum water level is 142 ft.

Tamil Nadu continued to draw 2,300 cusecs of water from the Mullaperiyar and the average inflow was also the same at 5 p.m.