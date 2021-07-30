Water level rising in Idukki reservoir

IDUKKI

30 July 2021 19:26 IST

Blue alert may be sounded, if the inflow continues at the same level

Water level in the Idukki reservoir was close to the blue alert level. The water level on Friday morning was 2,371.68 ft, nearly one foot short of the blue alert level of 2,372.58 ft as per the data recorded at 7 a.m.

An official of the KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) said the power generation at the Moolamattom power plant was remaining at a high level of 15.42 mu (million unit). The power generation was slowly increased to reach the present level using the maximum water while avoiding a situation of opening the dam.

Blue alert will be sounded in two days, if the inflow continues at the same level, he said. The storage level was better now compared to last year, he said. The water level on the same day last year was 2,334.36 ft.

As per the upper rule curve level at 2,380.58 ft fixed by the Central Water Commission (CWC), the shutters of the Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir will be opened to keep the water below that level.

An orange alert will be sounded when the dam water reaches 2,378. 58 ft. Red alert level is 2,379.58 ft.

The KSEB officials are of the view that the chances of opening the dam shutters were remote as the rain has subsided. The power generation was also increased to reach its maximum level now.

The district administration had already drawn up a plan in case the people living in the downstream areas were to be evacuated. A Revenue Department official said that prior information would be given through loudspeakers and media, and that people would be given enough time to move to safer places in case the dam shutters were to be opened.

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam on the upstream of Idukki dam was almost stagnant after Tamil Nadu increased the level of drawing water when it reached 136 ft. three days ago. The water level on Friday was 136.35 ft. While the inflow into the dam was 1,367 cfs (cubic feet per second), Tamil Nadu was drawing water at 1,867 cfs.