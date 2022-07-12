Water level rising in Idukki dam

The water level in the Idukki dam reached 2,358.38 ft on Tuesday. The storage was at 52.91%, which was 50.47% on the same day last year.

There was rainfall of 19.8 mm in the catchment area of the dam on Monday. As per the rule curve level fixed by the Central Water Commission, the blue alert level is 2,367.33 ft, orange alert 2,373.33 ft, and red alert 2,374.33 ft. The full reservoir level is 2,403 ft.

The water level at the Mullaperiyar dam was 129 ft on Tuesday. The maximum storage level fixed by the apex court is 142 ft. There was rainfall of 44 mm at Periyar.

While Tamil Nadu was drawing water at 1,641 cusecs, the inflow was 3,266 cusecs on Tuesday.