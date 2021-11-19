Water level rising in Idukki dam

New rule curve will come into effect from Sunday

Despite shutter 3 of the Cheruthoni dam of the Idukki reservoir remaining open, the water level continued to rise reaching 2,399.60 ft at 3 p.m. on Friday.

The increased inflow into the reservoir was due to the opening of the spillway shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam and heavy rainfall in the high ranges from Friday morning.

Though four shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam were opened on Thursday morning prior to the opening of the Cheruthoni dam, Tamil Nadu closed all the shutters except one (kept open by 10 cm) reducing discharge to the Periyar by Friday afternoon.

The Cheruthoni dam shutter was raised by 40 cm to regulate the water level as the upper rule level was 2,400.03.

An official of the Dam Monitoring and Research Station said the water level was slowly increasing and a decision on closing the shutter depended on rainfall in the catchment area, in addition to the inflow into the reservoir.

He said the present rule curve would be applicable till Saturday. A new rule curve would come into effect from Sunday. As per the new rule curve, the red alert level from November 21 would be 2,402 ft, one ft short of the full reservoir level.

The power generation at the Moolamattom power plant continued to be at a high of 17.171 mu on Thursday. The Kerala State Electricity Board is planning to utilise maximum water for power generation while keeping the water level below the upper rule level.

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam receded to 140.80 ft at 3 p.m. on Friday. Tamil Nadu was drawing water from Mullaperiyar at 2,000 cusecs while the average inflow was 2,196 cusecs and the discharge to the Periyar was 128 cusecs.