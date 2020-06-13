Water level remains below new rule curve

The water level in hydel projects remains below the level after the Central Water Commission (CWC) revised the rule curve of the dams in the State.
Last month, the CWC revised the rule curve and as per the data on June 10, the shutter gates should be opened and water released if the level in the Idukki reservoir reaches 2,373 ft.
However, the water level did not reach the revised rule curve level owing to poor rainfall. The present water level in the reservoir is only 45% of the maximum reservoir level.
Revision after floods
The water level in the other hydel projects also remains low. The CWC revised the rule curve level in the wake of the floods of August 2018. “As per the present water levels of main dams, there is very rare chance for opening the shutters in June,” said a senior KSEB official.
