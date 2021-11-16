Water level receding in Idukki reservoir

Steady at Mullaperiyar dam

The water level in the Idukki reservoir is receding, increasing the chances of closing a shutter of the Cheruthoni dam that was opened on Sunday.

An official at the Dam Monitoring and Research Station said the rule curve committee would take a decision on closing the shutter.

The water level in the Idukki reservoir receded to 2,399.08 ft at 4 p.m from 2,399.16 ft at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The official said since the water level was being regulated, there were chances of closing the shutter.

The official said the shutter could be closed during night.

As per the rule curve, the red alert level is 2,399.03 ft, which is short of one ft of the upper rule level for opening the dam. The present rule curve will prevail till November 20.

The official said one of the shutters of the Cheruthoni dam was opened to 40 cm to regulate the water level and avoid a sudden release of water in case of heavy rainfall. The full reserve level was 2,403 ft.

He said Tamil Nadu continued to draw water from the Mullaperiyar dam at the same level of inflow, which was 2,300 cusecs on Tuesday. The water level remained steady at 140.5 ft. The upper rule level till November 20 was 141 ft.