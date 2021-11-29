Water level recedes in Mullaperiyar

Storage declines in Idukki too

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam receded to 141.85 ft at 3 p.m. on Monday after the reopening of the discharge tunnel and raising of two spillway shutters on Sunday night.

The water level reached 141.90 ft at 10 p.m. on Sunday and remained at that level on Monday morning. Tamil Nadu started drawing water from the Mullaperiyar dam at 7 p.m. on Sunday and at 10 p.m. it opened two spillway shutters to 30 cm each releasing water to the Periyar.

This was the second time in a week Tamil Nadu was opening the spillway shutters of the dam. The maximum storage level is 142 ft.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Idukki reservoir continued to decline and was 2,400.52 ft at 3 p.m. on Monday. The power generation at Moolamattam on Sunday was 17.219 mu. All the six generators were functional from Friday and power generation was at the maximum resulting in a decline in water level, said a dam safety official.

As per the rule curve for the Idukki reservoir, the orange alert level is 2,401 ft and red alert level 2,402 ft. The upper rule level is 2,403 ft, which is also the full reservoir level.

The official said there was only nominal rainfall in the catchment area on Monday.