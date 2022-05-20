Water level on rise in Idukki dam

Water level in the Idukki reservoir reached 2,340.36 ft on Friday.

There was an increased inflow in the Periyar and other tributaries for over three days. The water level on the same day last year was 2,336.72 ft. The full reservoir level is 2,403 ft. The power generation at the Moolamattom power station on Thursday was 8.315 mu.

The water level has started rising prior to the water year that begins on June 1. The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam on the upstream of Idukki dam was 130.8 ft.

The maximum storage level is 142 ft. While there was an inflow of 777.8 cusecs of water on Friday, Tamil Nadu was drawing 100 cusecs.