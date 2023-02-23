Declining water level in Idukki dam raises power generation concerns

February 23, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - IDUKKI

With the summer setting in, the water level in the Idukki dam has been dropping and the storage level has reached this water year’s (June to May) lowest.

According to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety officials, the level has dipped considerably when compared to the same day the previous year. The water level was 2,356.68 ft on Thursday and the present storage level was 51.48% as against 72.37% last year. The water level on the same day last year was 2,378.60 ft.

Reasons for low storage

“The absence of proper northeast monsoon and water release from the Idukki dam resulted in the low storage this year,“ said a KSEB dam safety official.

“The dam shutters were opened last August to follow the rule curve. The shutters of the Cheruthoni dam were opened from August 7 to 14, 2022 and 109.592 million cubic metres (mcm) of water was released. The released water could have generated 161.24 million units (mu) of power. When the dam shutters were opened in August, the water level was 2,384 ft. The full reservoir level is 2,403 ft,” said the official.

The official said the new water year begins on June 1. “At present, Idukki has storage of over 51% of its total capacity, which will not be enough to meet the power demand till June 15. If we do not get proper summer rain it will affect the power generation in May,” said the official.

Storage in key dams

Power generation has increased in power stations, including Moolamattom. The Moolamattom power plant generated 11.161 mu on Wednesday. The storage levels in several key hydel dams on Tuesday were as follows: Pampa (59%), Sholayar (92%), Idamalayar (52%), Kundala (94%), Mattupetty (86%), Kuttiyady (47%), Thariyode (46%), Anayirankal (100%), Ponmudi (68%), Neriamangalam (43%) Peringalkuthu (24%) and Lower Periyar (65%).