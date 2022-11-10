Water level in Mullaperiyar touches 136 ft, first warning issued

The Hindu Bureau IDUKKI
November 10, 2022 18:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu has issued the first warning with water level in the Mullaperiyar dam reaching 136 ft on Wednesday evening.

The upper rule level is 141 ft till November 20, as per the present rule curve for the dam. The maximum storage level as per the Supreme Court order is 142 ft.

The water level at 2 p.m. on Thursday was 136.65 ft. Tamil Nadu was drawing water at 1,386 cusecs from the dam while the average inflow was 511 cusecs on Thursday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, Tamil Nadu reduced drawing water from Mullaperiyar, resulting in an increase in water level. “As per the rule curve from November 20, the upper rule level is fixed at 142 ft. The limited intake from the dam shows that Tamil Nadu plans to raise the water level to the allowed upper rule level,” said the sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app