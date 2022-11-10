Water level in Mullaperiyar touches 136 ft, first warning issued

Tamil Nadu has issued the first warning with water level in the Mullaperiyar dam reaching 136 ft on Wednesday evening.

The upper rule level is 141 ft till November 20, as per the present rule curve for the dam. The maximum storage level as per the Supreme Court order is 142 ft.

The water level at 2 p.m. on Thursday was 136.65 ft. Tamil Nadu was drawing water at 1,386 cusecs from the dam while the average inflow was 511 cusecs on Thursday.

According to sources, Tamil Nadu reduced drawing water from Mullaperiyar, resulting in an increase in water level. “As per the rule curve from November 20, the upper rule level is fixed at 142 ft. The limited intake from the dam shows that Tamil Nadu plans to raise the water level to the allowed upper rule level,” said the sources.