Water level in Mullaperiyar dam continues to rise

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam continued to rise, reaching 137.30 ft on Monday evening. While there was an inflow of 2,836 cfs (cubic feet per second), Tamil Nadu was drawing water at 2,200 cfs. The maximum permitted water level as decided by the Supreme Court is 142 ft.

The water level in Idukki reservoir declined to 2,398.12 ft in the evening. The red alert level is 2,398.31 ft. The gate 3 of the Cheruthoni dam remained open by 40 cm. Power generation was at the maximum level, said a KSEB official.


