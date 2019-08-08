Water level in major reservoirs remains low

The water level in the Idukki reservoir and the twin reservoirs of the Kakki-Anathodu and the Kochu Pampa dam of the Sabarigiri hydroelectric project, deemed as State’s second largest one of its kind after Idukki, continues to be low, according to KSEB sources.

Water storage in the reservoirs of the Sabarigiri hydroelectric project was only 24.13% of their total capacity as on Thursday morning against the 97.62% storage on the same day in the previous year that witnessed a catastrophic deluge mid-August.

However, the catchment areas of the Sabarigiri reservoirs received 132 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. on Thursday, sources said.

The water level in the Idukki dam increased by seven ft and it was 2,325.40 ft on Thursday, but it was only 24.3% of the storage capacity. The Mullaperiyar dam water level rose five ft and reached 119.55 ft.

Two shutters of the Malankara dam and two more shutters of the Pambla and Kallarkutty dams were opened on Thursday morning. The water level in the Kallar dam reached the maximum of 822 metres and two shutters were opened.

(With inputs from A Correspondent in Idukki)