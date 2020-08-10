Water level in major dams going up steadily

With catchment areas receiving good rain, inflow to reservoirs has increased considerably

Water level in all of Kerala’s major dams remains high as heavy rain continues to lash the high ranges of the State. Data from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on Saturday night showed that the Idukki, Pampa, Sholayar, Idamalayar, Kundala and Mattuppetty dams are filling up fast.

The water level in Idukki dam was 2,363 ft on Sunday. There was a rainfall of 108 mm on the catchment area. The gross storage level was 69%, which is below the new rule curve level announced by the Central Water Commission. An official of the KSEB said that there was no chance of opening the dam in the present situation. It needed 28 ft more water to reach the full reservoir level.

Power production

As per Saturday’s data, the major dams under the electricity board have enough water to produce 2,363 million units of electricity.

An inflow of 1,295 million units has already been achieved in the first eight days of August against the anticipated inflow of 1,629 million units for the whole of August (31 days).

Compared to last year’s storage of 1,103 million units, the current storage is more than double. It is the second highest level in the past five years.

A person familiar with hydro power generation in the State said that the continuing heavy spell would fill the dams to capacity within a few days.

With heavy rain in August, Kerala has just about 5% deficit in rainfall on the basis of long-term average.

Pampa has water up to 57% of its capacity with the catchment area receiving 91 mm of rain.

Idamalayar has water up to 50% while Sholayar has water up to 67% of its capacity. The catchment areas of these dams received 44 and 48 mm of rain each during Saturday.

Kuttiadi dam has water up to 87% of its storage capacity. Thariode has 71%, Anayirakkal 32% and Ponmudi has 93% water.

In Mullaperiyar

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam, managed by Tamil Nadu, touched 135.65 ft at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The maximum storage level as per the Supreme Court order is 142 ft.

The inflow of water in to the dam was 5,510 cumecs and Tamil Nadu was drawing water at 2,010 cumecs. Kerala government on Saturday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to take more water from the dam to Vaigai dam in Theni district and inform at least 24 hours in advance in case of opening of the dam shutters.

With rain continuing, there is concern that an increased inflow could lead to opening of the dam shutters and that could cause heavy damage in the downstream area as the Periyar is already in spate.