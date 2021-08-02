Kerala

Water level in Idukki touches 2,372.28 ft

Water level in Idukki reservoir rose to 2,372.28 ft on Monday.

As per the revised norms, the upper rule curve level is 2,383.58 ft. The blue alert level is 2,375.58 ft, the orange alert level is 2,381.58 ft and the red alert level is 2.382.58 ft.

The inflow into the dam has shown a decreases following the weakening of the rainfall for the past two days.

The rainfall in the catchment area on Sunday was 5.4 mm. The power generation at the Moolamattom plant remained at a high of 16.87 mu (million unit).

The water level in the reservoir on the same day last year was 2,336.34 ft.

In Mullaperiyar

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam on the upstream of Idukki dam was 136.30 ft on Monday. With Tamil Nadu increasing the level of drawing water from the dam last week, the water level remained almost stagnant. The maximum allowed water level is 142 ft.


Comments
