Water level in Idukki reservoir rises

22 September 2020 17:55 IST

The water level in the Idukki reservoir increased by nearly 3 ft in a single day on Tuesday. The water level had been showing an increase of over 1.5 ft for the past two days. The water level at the reservoir has now touched 2,384.42 ft.

An official at the Dam Monitoring and Research Station, Vazhathoppe, said that the reservoir had a storage level of 84.46 %. A blue alert would be sounded when the water level reaches 2,387.40 ft followed by an orange alert at 2,393.40 ft and a red alert at 2,394.40 ft.

The full reservoir level is 2,403 ft. The catchment area recorded a rainfall of 78.2 mm on Tuesday.

A senior official of the Kerala State Electricity Board said on Tuesday that there was no need to open the dam shutters in the present situation.

Curve level

As per the new rule curve level fixed by the Central Water Commission, the water level has to be kept below 2,395.40 ft. Currently, it is over 10 ft short of the rule curve level, he said adding that there was an increased inflow in the Periyar and other tributaries. However, the rains subsided on Tuesday, he added.

If the water level shows a steady increase, the KSEB plans to increase the power generation at the Moolamattom power house. Of the six generators, five are in working condition. The number 2 generator, which developed a technical snag on January 20 is waiting for repair as it needed an equipment which had to be imported.

The water level at the Mullaperiyar dam was 127.85 ft on Monday. The the maximum storage level as fixed by the Supreme Court is 142 ft.