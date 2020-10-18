Water level in Idukki reservoir on the rise

It was 2,393.86 ft., 3 ft short of orange-alert level, on Sunday morning

Despite a lull in rainfall and increased power generation at the Moolamattom power house, the water level at Idukki reservoir continued to rise, though slowly, on Sunday. The water level at 10 a.m. was 2,393.86 ft., nearly 3 ft short of the orange alert level, as per the new rule curve fixed by the Central Water Commission. The orange alert level is 2,396.85 ft and the red alert level is 2,397.85 ft.

Even if the shutters of the Idukki dam were opened and water released, there would be no flooding, said the officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). “The water level of the Periyar and Pampa rivers are at a low this year. The allowed level in the Periyar river is 9 m and the present water-flowing level is below 1 m. The allowed level in the Pampa is 6 m and the present water-flowing level is 1.6 m,” said an official of the KSEB (Transmission, System Operation).

Power generation

The power generation has been raised to 9.504 mu at the Moolamattom power plant. The marketing wing collected bids and sold the extra power generated, said an official.

Water storage in the hydel reservoirs in the State is nearly 90% of the total storage level.

In other dams

The storage level in main hydel dams is Idukki (89%), Pampa (89%), Sholayar (94%), Idamalayar (88%), Kundala (91%), Mattupetty (86%), Kuttiady (66%), Thariyode (92%), Anayirangal (78%), Ponmudi (91%), Neriyamangalam (94%), Peringalkuthu (77%), Lower Periyar (60%) and Kakkad (86%).