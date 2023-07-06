Water level in Idukki reservoir inches up by 7 ft in three days

July 06, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - IDUKKI

The water level in the Idukki reservoir has gone up by nearly 7 ft within three days. According to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety officials, the water level rose by 3.1 ft in the past 24 hours in the reservoir. The water level in the reservoir on Thursday stood at 2,313.36 ft, which is 18.66% of the total storage capacity, as against 2,347.26 ft (43.55%) on the same day last year.

Electricity generation at the Moolamattom power plant continued at a low level. Power generation on Wednesday was 2.14 million units (MU). However, as water levels in small hydel dams suddenly increased, the KSEB increased power generation in small power stations to manage storage. The total power generation from the hydel units in the State on Wednesday was 16.11 MU.

Meanwhile, rain deficiency in Idukki district dropped from 73% to 52% in three days. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the normal expected rainfall till around July 6 is about 884.3 mm in the district, which has now recorded 423.1 mm for the same period. The district received an average of 86.52 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Peerumade taluk received the highest rainfall of 102 mm in the past 24 hours in the district, while Devikulam received 82.2mm, Udumbanchola 73 mm, Thodupuzha 85 mm and Idukki 90.4 mm.

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 116.9 ft. The maximum allowed level is 142 ft.