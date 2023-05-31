Water level in Idukki reservoir drops to 19% of total capacity

May 31, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - IDUKKI

The water level in the Idukki reservoir has dropped to 19% of the total storage as the new water year (June 2023-May 2024) in the State begins on Thursday.

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety officials said they expect heavy rainfall in June. “If we do not receive proper rainfall in June, it will affect power generation at the Moolamattom power plant in July,” said an official.

“The present water level is 27.08 ft lower when compared to the same day the previous year. The water level stood at 2,314.88 ft on Wednesday and the present storage level is 19.61% as against 39.09% the same time last year. The water level on the same day the last year was 2,341.96 ft,” said an official.

According to another KSEB dam safety official, as per the new rule curve, the Central Water Commission had fixed the maximum allowed storage level of the Idukki reservoir at 2,373 ft until June 30. The new rule curve will be applicable in the reservoir from Thursday onwards. The shutter gates of the reservoir will be opened if the water level reaches 2,373 ft by June 10.

Power generation at the Moolamattom power plant stood at a moderate level of 13.291 MU (million units) on Tuesday.

The total storage in the major hydel dams in the State has come down to 21%. The storage levels in several key dams on Wednesday were as follows: Pampa (17%), Sholayar (62%), Edamalayar (23%), Kundala (94%), Mattupetty (37%), Kuttiady (24%), Thariyode (11%), Anayirankal (3%), Ponmudi (17%), Neriamangalam (43) Peringalkuthu (29%) and Lower Periyar (74%).