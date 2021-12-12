Water level in Idukki declines

IDUKKI

12 December 2021 18:23 IST

Level remains at 2,400.52 ft

Water level continued to decline in the Idukki reservoir and on Sunday it fell to 2,400.52 ft.

A dam safety official said power generation remained high. There had been no rainfall in the catchment area for the past two days, he said.

The water level, however, reached a record in December providing a healthy storage level. It was for the first time since the commissioning of the dam that the water level had moved above 2,400 ft in December, he said.

Water is at the blue alert level now. The power generation at the Moolamattom power house on Saturday was 14.828 mu.

Following an extended heavy spell of rain, the water level in major hydel dams in the State was over 90% of storage level in December. The storage level in main dams on Saturday was Idukki (97%), Pampa (93%), Sholayar (94%), Edamalayar (91%), Kundala (93%), Mattupetty (87%), Kuttiady (50%), Thariyode (78%), Anayirankal (100%), Ponmudi (92%), Neriamangalam (71%) and Peringalkuthu (56%).

At Mullaperiyar

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam continued to be close to the maximum level of 142 ft on Sunday. Tamil Nadu has been keeping the level at the maximum for over a week. One shutter of the dam was kept open to 10 cm on Sunday releasing 144 cusecs of water to the Periyar. The average inflow to the dam on Sunday was 1,359 cusecs while the tunnel discharge was 1,867 cusecs.