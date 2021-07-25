Water level in Idukki dam touches 2,368.90 ft

No threat of opening the dam shutters

Water level in Idukki dam reached 2,368.90 ft on Sunday morning.

Compared to the water level of 2,333.76 ft on the same day the previous year, the reservoir had a better storage level, said an official of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). He said that as per the rule curve level fixed by the Central Water Commission (CWC) at 2,380.58 ft, a blue alert will be sounded at the level of 2,372.58 ft and the shutters of the dam would be opened only if the level reached the red alert level of 2,379 ft. At present, there was no threat of raising the shutters, he said.

The CWC fixed the new rule curve level to avoid a sudden opening of the dam shutters as in the case of 2018. It was fixed for releasing the water to reduce the risk of opening the shutters at the maximum water level.

The full storage level is 2,403 ft.

135.25 ft at Mullaperiyar

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on the upstream of Idukki dam was 135.25 ft. on Sunday. The water level on the same day last year was 1,14.55 ft. While there was an inflow of 4,875 cfs (cubic feet per second), Tamil Nadu was drawing at 907.50 cfs. The maximum storage level is 142 ft. There was a rainfall of 10.4 mm in the catchment area of Mullaperiyar dam on Saturday.