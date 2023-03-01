Water level in Idukki dam sufficient only for two months of power generation

March 01, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - IDUKKI

The water levels in major hydel dams, including Idukki, in Kerala have dipped. According to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials, the Idukki dam, a major hydel power generation station in the State, has water sufficient for only two more months of power generation.

The water level in the Idukki reservoir on Wednesday stood at 2,353.94 ft, which is 49.17% of the total storage capacity. The level on the same day last year was 2,376.24 ft (70.08%).

K.K. Sivarajan, executive engineer, dam safety, KSEB, Vazhathope, told The Hindu that the available storage in the Idukki reservoir is capable of generating power for only two months. “Over 90 days are left for the next water year (June 2023 – May 2024) in the State. If we do not receive proper summer rain, it will affect power generation. Presently, electricity generation at the Moolamattom power plant follows a moderate rate in order to maintain optimum water level in the Idukki reservoir for emergency situations,” said Mr. Sivarajan.

“The present storage level is 2,353.94 ft and the minimum draw-down level (MDDL) of the Idukki reservoir is 2,199 ft. (MDDL is the level below which the water will not be drawn in order to maintain a minimum head required in power projects). At present, only 154 ft of water from the Idukki reservoir can be used for power generation,” said Mr. Sivarajan.

The absence of a proper north-east monsoon and the release of water from the Idukki reservoir for maintaining the rule curve have resulted in the low storage, he pointed out.

According to officials, the present water storage can generate 1077.783 mu of power. Power generation at the Moolamattom plant on Tuesday was 9.553 mu.

Storage levels in the other major hydel dams in the State too have dipped. The available storage in hydel dams in the State can generate 2,258.455 mu of power in total, said officials.

Storage levels in several key hydel dams on Tuesday were as follows: Pamba (57%), Sholayar (90%), Idamalayar (50%), Kundala (94%), Mattupetty (84%), Kuttiady (52%), Thariyode (43%), Anayirankal (100%), Ponmudi (55%), Neriamangalam (56%) Peringalkuthu (26%) and Lower Periyar (75%).