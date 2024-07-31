GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level in Idukki dam rises by 3.6 ft in 24 hours

Published - July 31, 2024 07:09 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
The Kuthunkal check-dam of the Kuthunkal hydroelectric project in Idukki overflowing following heavy rain on Wednesday.

The Kuthunkal check-dam of the Kuthunkal hydroelectric project in Idukki overflowing following heavy rain on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Following heavy rain in the catchment areas, the water level in the Idukki reservoir increased by over 3.6 ft in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the water level in the reservoir was 2,363.62 ft, 57.80% of the storage capacity, as against 2,332.12 ft on the same day last year.

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam was 130.48 ft. The maximum allowed level fixed by the apex court is 142 ft.

One house was fully damaged and eight partially damaged in heavy rain in Idukki. There are 37 families in five relief camps in Devikulam and Udumbanchola taluks. Idukki taluk received the highest rainfall of 37.8 mm in the past 24 hours.

The Agriculture department opened a control room to estimate crop loss in rain-related incidents in the district. 

With the district receiving heavy rain, the check-dam of the Kuthunkal hydroelectric project overflowed on Wednesday. The Kuthunkal check-dam is situated in the Panniyar river.

The ban on travel continued on the Gap road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway in Munnar. On Wednesday, a stretch of the road caved in on the Munnar-Silent Valley road near Munnar.

