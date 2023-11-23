Water level in Idukki dam remains at low storage mark

November 23, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - IDUKKI

The water level in the Idukki dam continues to remain at a low storage level.

According to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety wing officials, the water level on November 22 (Wednesday) stood at 2,359.98 ft, which is 54.26 % of the total storage capacity, as against 2,384.46 ft (78.79%) on the same day last year.

A KSEB dam safety official said there was a shortage of 24.48 ft of water in the Idukki reservoir compared to last year. “The catchment areas of the Idukki reservoir have not yet received heavy rainfall, resulting in continued the low storage in the dam. The catchment areas received low rainfall during the north-east monsoon,” said the official.

“Typically, the storage level in the Idukki reservoir in the last week of November would reach nearly 80% of the total storage capacity. If we experience more rain, it will help increase the storage in the reservoir before December,” said the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To maintain maximum storage in Idukki, power generation at the Moolamattom power plant has been kept at a low level,” said the official.

Power generation at the plant on Tuesday stood at 1.891 million units (mu).

Meanwhile, the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam cross 130 ft this year. The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam on Wednesday stood at 133.75 ft. The maximum permitted level is 142 ft.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT