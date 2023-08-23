Water level in Idukki dam drops to 2,330.34 ft, say KSEB data

August 23, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - IDUKKI

With Idukki witnessing a 62% rain deficiency as on August 23 this year, the water level in the Idukki reservoir is nearing the lowest level recorded in August in many years. The water level in the reservoir on Wednesday stood at 2,330.34 ft. On August 23, 2012, the level had touched 2,319.42 ft.

Wednesday’s water level is 30.41% of the total storage capacity. The level on the same day last year was 2,384.46 ft, 78.79% of the storage capacity. Compared to the previous year, there is a shortage of 54.12 ft of water.

In the past 25 years, only in three years did the water level drop below 2,331 ft in August. According to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety wing data, the water level dropped below the mark in 2002, 2003 and 2012. A senior KSEB dam safety wing official said that on August 23, 2002, the water level in the Idukki reservoir was 2,329.81 ft and on August 23, 2003, it was 2,325.07 ft. “The water level had dropped to a deficient level of 2,319.42 ft in 2012,” said the official.

“Absence of proper southwest monsoon had resulted in low storage in 2002, 2003 and 2012. The storage, however, increased to manageable levels in November those years due to a healthy northeast monsoon. In November, the water level increased to 2,375 ft in 2002; 2,359.08 ft in 2003; and 2,376.38 ft in 2012,” said the official.

“For the past three years, the district has not received heavy rainfall during the northeast monsoon season. If we do not get proper northeast monsoon this year, the power production in the Moolamattom power plant will be affected,” said the official.

Power generation

“To manage the power consumption in the State, power generation has been increased in the Moolamattom power plant. The power production on Tuesday was 9.458 million units (MU),” said the official.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, while normal rainfall in the district till August 23 is about 2,076.1 mm, the district recorded only 783.2 mm of rainfall this year.

Major hydel dams in the State are witnessing very low storage. On Tuesday, the total storage was 36% of capacity, said the officials.

