Water level in Idukki dam drops below 38% of total capacity

April 12, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - IDUKKI

Due to the absence of good summer rain, the water level in the Idukki dam has been dropping. According to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety officials, the reservoir’s available storage is only capable of generating 45 days of power.

“The present water level is below 12.38 ft when compared to the same day the previous year. The water level was 2,340.46 ft on Wednesday and the present storage level was 37.83% as against 48.25% last year. The water level on the same day last year was 2,352.84 ft.” a KSEB dam safety official said.

“We expected summer showers in the catchment areas of Idukki. But due to the poor summer rain, the storage has not increased,“ the official said.

“The power generation at the Moolamattom power plant was at a low level last month to keep maximum water in the Idukki reservoir. When consumption increased, power generation was raised in the Moolamattom power plant. The power generation at the Moolamattom power plant on Tuesday was 10.281 Million Units,” said the official.

“The remaining days of the next water year are 50 days away. The new water year begins on June 1. If we do not get the South West Monsoon on June 1 it would affect the power generation in June,” the official said.

“Every day Kerala Water Authority (KWA) takes 40 million liters of water from Idukki reservoir. This also has resulted in a decline in the storage level in Idukki dam,” said the official.

The total storage was reduced to 42 % in major dams. The storage levels in several key dams on Tuesday were as follows: Pampa (43%), Sholayar (70%), Idamalayar (38%), Kundala (94%), Mattupetty (71%), Kuttiyady (55%), Thariyode (30%), Anayirankal (47%), Ponmudi (58%), Neriamangalam (44%) Peringalkuthu (28%) and Lower Periyar (58%).